PEORIA — “If it doesn’t exist, we will create it.”

That quote by John Vozenilek, chief medical officer for Jump Simulation and vice president for OSF Innovation, describes the essence of the can-do spirit of the Jump Trading Simulation & Education Center, a collaborative effort between OSF HealthCare and the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria.

What has been created in the six years since the birth of Jump has been astounding. It began with the design and construction of a six-story building on Berkeley Avenue next to the OSF Medical Center complex in Downtown Peoria and has become one of the world's largest and most unique simulation and innovation centers.

A large part of the facility’s funding came through a generous donation from Bill DiSomma, whose Chicago-based global company, Jump Trading, provides electronic trading services.

Jump Simulation’s vision, as part of OSF Innovation, is to improve patient outcomes and lower health care costs through innovative simulation training of medical professionals.

“Our primary role is to educate,” Vozenilek said. “The second level is research to improve the educational platform. The third piece is discovery — innovation of building new valuable things.”

The Jump Trading building contains 168,000 square feet of space. A key feature is the replication of a variety of patient care settings designed for clinician practice. Another facility source of pride are laboratories focused on such cutting edge technologies as virtual and augmented reality.

Dr. Matthew Bramlet, a pediatric cardiologist at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital, recently created new software that allows clinical educators to build lectures in virtual reality using only 3D models, video clips and diagrams. Another virtual reality application used as a training tool for medical students simulates preparatory steps for surgery. Some 200 individual experiences in virtual reality have been created.

“If someone is interested in virtual reality as the solution to a problem, we help investigate at the heart of what you’re trying to solve,” said Kyle Formella, creative director for Medical Visualization for OSF Innovation. “With virtual reality, you can control your message, the duration of the experience, your metrics. That’s the great thing about technology. It allows us to create consistency, easy employment and ease of access. People like fancy things. They like engaging things.”

Formella and his team also have developed digital apps and games designed for mobile devices. One app follows the migration of blood clots in helping to identify and prevent venous thromboembolism. Another is aimed at caregivers to help their patients avoid falls.

“These are serious apps where you look for patterns and also adventure apps, so to speak, to help reinforce knowledge base,” he said. “We build games, but they’re all purposeful.”

They’re also attractive to a Jump educational program for youth called STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math). The courses, which introduce engineering and medical concepts to students from middle school through college, are aimed at developing a local pool of talent interested in health care-related careers.

“STEAM is an opportunity to inspire our local youth,” said Noel Adams, Jump’s director of operations. “We have strategically designed programming around medical visualization, anatomy and pre-hospital training. We’ve created for undergraduates interested in med school a two-week experience in summer and a one-week session in winter that puts them through what life is like in med school.”

Jump Simulation and Education Center employs about 50 clinicians, physicians and educators. But the collaborative nature of the center involves about 220 people coming and going every day from the building.

It is a not-for-profit organization whose primary means of funding is through grants and donations. The endowment for Jump ARCHES (Applied Research for Community Health through Engineering and Simulation) is $62.5 million.

In the past four years, more than 25 innovative projects have been approved. To date, $2.75 million has been awarded to fund these projects.

“The process is normally an engineer or a physician has an idea on how to improve an aspect of health care and they reach out and contact us,” said Seth Stutzman, coordinator for Jump ARCHES. “They develop and submit a proposal. We have a panel that decides on the projects. ARCHES provides the seed money for new projects for them to move on to bigger grants.”

Jump still has plenty of room to grow. The top two floors of the six-story facility are vacant. There’s already plenty of competition within the Innovation partnerships vying for that space. But great things have already been achieved on the first four floors.

“Jump is more than simulation,” said Lisa Barker, director of the OSF Innovation Education Division. “We were doing that at the (OSF) Medical Center. But to bring all those other disciplines to accelerate and innovate was the unifying part. Jump is unique in the way the team stays focused on demonstrating the value of all the simulation-based activities, whether that value is in terms of learner experience, increased competency, better performance in the workplace or downstream impact on financial and non-financial metrics.”

All of that together didn’t exist anywhere else in one place. But at Jump, it was created.

