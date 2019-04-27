PEORIA — With just three days left, April has been a month that Peoria would just as soon forget.

Three people have been slain, two by knives and one by a gunshot. Others were shot but not fatally.

Death and violence, it seems, have come at a time when the weather is expected to bring a rebirth after a long winter. Instead, Peoria has continued a brutal pace of homicides.

When April ends Tuesday — assuming no further criminal deaths — there will have been 31 homicides since the beginning of 2018. That's almost two a month. That average does not include four deaths that were deemed justified for reasons such as self-defense.

Why so many killings? That's never an easy question to answer. But civic leaders offer some theories.

Chris Duncan of the Peoria Community Against Violence said society has become desensitized to violence, perhaps from from exposure to increased bloodlust in video games and movies. Further, he believes youngsters often do not learn solid values in part because many parents do not supervise children as strictly as in the past.

"When I grew up, we did some bad things, but not bad enough to go to jail," he said. "But my parents wouldn't be proud of it. And if it got back to them I did it, I got reprimanded.

He added that during that era, adults were not afraid to scold children — any children — seen misbehaving.

"Now, if I reprimand a kid and I don't know him, then their mom and dad would get mad at me," Duncan said. "Adults can't tell kids that ain't their kids to knock off their bad behavior. It wasn't always like that."

Another modern-day manifestation — social media — might have played a role in one of this year's nine slayings. In April's first homicide, 19-year-old Charee Alexander died a day after being stabbed in Schmoeger Park on April 11. Apparently a bystander as a fight erupted, she was stabbed in the neck. The buzz on social media pointed to Profoundly.me, an online Facebook game that allows players to “share your intense & burning thoughts anonymously with your FB friends." A dispute between two women — in part via social media and possibly on Profoundly.me — apparently triggered the fight that cost Alexander's life.

Jatara Johnson, 29, was identified by police as the likely suspect and she surrendered herself to police.

On April 14, Shirley King, 58, was stabbed to death in her Taft Homes apartment, allegedly by her longtime boyfriend, Lester A. Broom, 49. The two had a long history together that often led to police involvement.

In both cases, the crimes were solved within days as people went to police, a vital investigatory factor, said Peoria police Chief Loren Marion.

"We also need the community’s support and involvement," he said. "The police are not usually on scene when the incidents occur. Therefore, we need the community’s help to identify the offenders."

Duncan was gratified to hear of the public input. But that does not always happen, he said.

"People. Don't. Care," he said. "Until it happens in my family or some of my friends, it's 'I don't care.' That's why they don't want to be involved. It has not affected them or their families."

The city's third April homicide victim was Louis Salazar, 18. He was shot to death early April 23 at Taft Homes. No arrests have been made and no suspects have ben publicly noted. It's not clear how much community help police have received in that case.

"Community involvement was relevant in solving the two previous homicides prior to (the last) homicide," the chief said. "This shows that with community support and involvement, these crimes can be resolved quickly."

In a text, he stated, "Good Police Work + Community Involvement = Solving Crimes Quicker."

