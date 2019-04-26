Good morning, troops. It's Friday, April 26.

The heavier-than-expected freak snowfall the Peoria area received April 14 wasn't necessarily pleasant, but for most it was a minor annoyance. Almost all of it was melted by the following day.

For Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts, the storm proved somewhat more destructive.

Members of the Denver-based outlaw-country group were in their van that day, on their way to a show on their Midwestern tour, when they crossed the Murray Baker Bridge at the wrong time.

The band's Ford van was among at least nine vehicles that sustained damage from snow and ice that fell from the bridge that carries Interstate 74 over the Illinois River.

"Suddenly it was like a bomb went off," Chrys said. "Like a body that had fallen off a 10-story building and landed on the van."

Fortunately for driver Chrys and his comrades, nobody was injured. But the ice and snow crushed the van's windshield, pulverized the grille and caused the roof to cave partially.

Still, the show that day — 130 miles away at the Iron Horse Social Club in Savanna — went on. Amazingly, to hear Chrys tell it.

"I've never heard of the possibility of snow falling off a bridge and smashing through a windshield," he said. "Even though we're from Colorado, where it snows heavy all the time, there isn't that problem."

Colorado also is where Chrys and his band appear to be a big deal in independent-music circles.

The state country music hall of fame selected Chrys & the Rough Cuts as its 2018 entertainer of the year. Readers of Westword, a Denver alternative weekly, have selected the band on multiple occasions as the best country group of the year.

Founded in 2013, the band plays music in the style of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson. It performs about 160 gigs a year, mostly in the West and South.

One of those shows this year was April 13 in Bloomsdale, Mo., south of St. Louis. The band embarked for Savanna the next morning.

Weather wasn't too bad at first, and the trip had been going well, according to Chrys. Then the van approached Peoria from the east.

The snow-and-ice bomb resulted in Chrys being covered in what he described as a million shards of glass. "Luckily, none got in my eyes," he said.

He pulled over immediately and found a gasoline station, from where he called for help. But it was a Sunday, and body shops and windshield-replacement facilities were closed.

"We really didn't have an option of what to do," Chrys said. "So what we did was probably illegal, but it is what it was."

That was to proceed slowly to Savanna, with a windshield that resembled a mosaic.

"Savanna was where our money was and our lodging was and all that," Chrys said. "We decided to risk it.

"Once we were a few miles out of Peoria, it was clear, which made it doable. If it was nighttime or still snowing, we wouldn't have been able to attempt it at all."

To say the least, the band had an interesting story for the several hundred people who attended the concert that day.

"It was one of the best shows on the tour," Chrys said. "We told everyone to walk outside on the way out and look at the van. Everybody was pretty aghast but so grateful that we had made the trip."

The next day, a local body shop wasn't able to fix things. In battered van and clear weather, Chrys backtracked 60 miles to Davenport, Iowa.

There, the van received a new windshield and enough repairs to nurse it through the rest of the tour and the return trip this weekend to Colorado.

Insurance will cover at least some of the repairs, but the deductible is high, according to Chrys. He contacted the Illinois Department of Transportation, among other state agencies. As of earlier this week, he had not received a response.

"Since we didn't drive to the police station and file a report right (away), we're screwed," Chrys said.

Despite the hardship and the danger, Chrys suggested the band's Midwestern jaunt was worthwhile. Life as a road warrior seems to fit with the outlaw ethos, after all.

An Illinois return for Chrys and the Rough Cuts seems likely, down the road.

"Hopefully there won't be a snowstorm," Chrys said with a chuckle.

Nick in the Morning didn't hear this on the way to work, but we figure a sample of what Chrys and his band are all about might kick-start the weekend a little.