Walk-off win.

There are no sweeter words for a softball team starving for victories.

Pekin beat Lincoln 5-4 in nine innings Wednesday, rallying from 3-0 and 4-2 deficits before rolling past the Railers on a walk-off RBI double by Natalie Righi that scored Kylie Cutting from second base.

Cutting opened the ninth with a single and moved to second base on a groundout by Mya Stoller. Grace Wyman walked, setting the stage for Righi’s heroics on a 3-0 pitch.

Lincoln (5-16) scored three runs in the top of the first inning and led 4-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth.

The Dragons (2-10) scored twice in the fifth to deadlock the game 4-4. A leadoff double by Stoller, a single by Wyman and Grace Rettke’s game-tying RBI single were the big hits in the inning.

Pekin had 11 hits off Lincoln pitcher Abbey Glenn. Rettke had three hits including a double, Righi had two hits including a double, and Cutting had two hits and scored twice.

Winning pitcher Madysen Bultemeier went the distance, allowing only one run after the first inning. She gave up eight hits. Sydney Sutherland had two hits and two RBI for Lincoln.

There was a Pekin family tie to the game.

Sisters Olivia Percefull and Lacee Whrel Percefull played on the same softball team since they were on a 10U Pekin Little Lettes travel team, according to Ted Percefull, their father.

Olivia, 18, is a senior. Lacee, 15, is a sophomore. Olivia batted first in Pekin’s lineup against Lincoln and Lacee batted ninth. Lacee picked up her first varsity hit, a single in the fourth.

Limestone beat Pekin 15-5 on Tuesday in a Mid-Illini Conference game. The Rockets broke open a tight battle by scoring five runs in the fifth and six runs in the seventh.

Gabby Blanchard and Olivia Percefull each had three hits for Pekin.

