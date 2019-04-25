NASHVILLE — One of the families suing Jeffrey Reinking has settled their lawsuit with him over claims he bears responsibility for returning guns to his son, alleged Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking.

The Tennessean reports that the family of Akilah DaSilva, who was one of the four people killed in the April 22, 2018 shooting, have reached a settlement in the portion of their $20 million lawsuit affecting Jeffrey Reinking.

The settlement amount is unknown. It's one of several civil suits by family members against Jeffrey Reinking, who also facing a criminal charge in Tazewell County for the alleged handover of firearms to his son despite Travis Reinking having been a patient in a mental facility. He is due to appear in court on that charge today.

Some of DaSilva's family also have a suit pending against Travis Reinking.