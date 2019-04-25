SPRINGFIELD — A record 28,000-plus tickets worth $1.1 million have been sold so far for the Illinois State Fair's 2019 Grandstand concert lineup, the fair announced Wednesday.

Tickets for the nine ticketed shows went on sale Saturday. The total surpasses the previous opening-weekend record of 17,390 tickets sold in 2017, the fair said. The 2017 concert series ended up selling a record 59,023 tickets by the time the fair ended.

Leading the way for this summer's concerts is country star Reba McEntire, who will perform on the closing night of the fair, Aug. 18. According to ticketmaster.com, her show, with opener Rachel Wammack, was nearly sold out, showing just scattered single seats in the Grandstand seating area and additional space in the standing-room track area in front of the stage.

As of Wednesday morning, 11,785 seats had been sold to the McEntire show, the fair said. Other leading sellers included country duo Dan + Shay (3,972), rapper Snoop Dogg & Friends (3,572) and rock band Shinedown (3,345).

"Our staff has worked extremely hard this year in conjunction with our Production Agency, Fun, Fairs & Festivals, to ensure that we have diverse artists that appeal to every musical taste," said Illinois State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon. "The first weekend of ticket sales was incredible. If this is any indication, these shows could sell out, so we encourage you to get your tickets as soon as possible."

In addition to the strong concert ticket sales, four of the nine "Stage Side Parties" already are sold out. The parties, held before each concert, allow concert ticketholders access to an area where complimentary food and refreshments for sale are available. Sometimes, that night's performer also pays a visit to the party. Party-pass holders also get to their seats or the track before the gates open to other ticketholders. Stage Side Party tickets cost $30 on top of the concert ticket price.

Tickets for the concerts and the Stage Side Parties are available through ticketmaster.com, by calling 782-1979 or by visiting the state fair box office in person at the Emmerson Building on the fairgrounds. It is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Here's the full Grandstand lineup:

* Aug. 9: Megadeth (heavy metal)

* Aug. 10: Bad Company with Foghat (classic rock)

* Aug. 11: Dan + Shay (country), VIP track area sold out

* Aug. 12: The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond (free concert; no tickets required)

* Aug. 13: Why Don't We (pop), Stage Side Party sold out

* Aug. 14: Pentatonix (a cappella) with Special Guest Rachel Platten

* Aug. 15: Old Dominion (country)

* Aug. 16: Snoop Dogg w/ Dogg Pound, Warren G, DJ Quik, Twista, and Do or Die (rap), VIP track area and Stage Side Party sold out

* Aug. 17: Shinedown (rock), VIP track and Stage Side Party sold out

* Aug. 18: Reba McEntire with Rachel Wammack, single seats available in stands, VIP track area and Stage Side Party sold out