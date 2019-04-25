PEORIA — Teens are good at hiding things, including drug use.

The Hidden Truth exhibit is designed to help parents spot signs of drug abuse in a child's bedroom. It will be on display at Methodist College from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday during the kick-off event for their annual wellness forum on Friday. This year the topic is “ADDICTION: Staying Current on a Complex Medical Disease.”

The mock bedroom will be set up in a classroom at the college. Visitors can walk through on a self-guided tour.

“We partnered with Hult Center for Healthy living which had previously purchased this display for another program,” said Brittany Ott, manager of clinical outreach for UnityPoint Health Behavioral Health Services. “We have 60 items in the room, ranging from clothing with logos that can signal drug use, to a lot of storage items that can help a teen hide substances.”

Most adults think of a flask as a way to carry alcohol, but today, thanks to the internet, teens have an abundance of clever options for hiding the liquid. It might look like a bottle of sunscreen or an ice pack.

“Those are popular because they can sneak them into sporting events,” said Ott.

Other paraphernalia to look for are the tiny devices used for vaping. They are often confused for a USB drive.

Sometimes items that might seem innocent could be a sign of drug use. A can of WD-40 could be a sign your child is huffing, and a bottle of Nyquil could mean alcohol abuse.

“This too can be misused when consumed in high volume,” said Ott. “There are a lot of common items in a household that you wouldn’t necessarily think to check.”

The display will also address the rise in prescription drug abuse.

“There’s a big push to lock up those opioids so there is less accessibility,” said Ott.

While looking through a child's bedroom is one way to spot drug abuse, it's not foolproof. Parents, teachers and other authority figures are encouraged to look for patterns, said Ott.

“There is not a single behavior or change that we can say is clearly a sign that a teen is misusing substances,” she said. “There needs to be context — you find the items in the room plus other signs, like the physical appearance of the child. Has there been a shift in communication, the way they engage with the family? That can be really powerful information to identify whether or not a teen is experimenting or using regularly.”

The tour will be from 5 to 6 p.m., and from 6 to 7 p.m. a panel of experts will discuss the issue. Mike Kennedy and Chrissy Smith from the Human Resource Center, Dr. Kirk Moburg, UnityPoint - Illinois Institute of Addiction Recovery, Derrick Booth, of Peoria Public Schools, and Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell will answer questions.

The event is free and open to the public.