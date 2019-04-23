Chalk up another come-from-behind, seventh-inning victory for the Pekin baseball team.

Down 3-2 to Washington on Monday night, the Dragons scored four runs in the top of the seventh and beat the Panthers 6-4 in a Mid-Illini Conference game at Brian Wisher Field that was delayed a half-hour because of lightning.

“We need to keep this going,” said Pekin coach Larry Davis after the Dragons (8-4, 4-3) won their fifth straight game following four consecutive losses.

Last Friday, Pekin scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and walked off with a 5-4 win over Galesburg, ending the Silver Streaks’ 17-game winning streak.

Pekin began its seventh-inning rally against Washington with two out and Brady Grashoff on first base.

An error by the Washington shortstop on a ground ball by Chase Roepenack put runners on second and third, and Grashoff scored on a passed ball.

Cole Russell came through with an RBI single to put Pekin in front 4-3 and Max Jones launched a two-run homer over the leftfield fence to give the Dragons a 6-3 lead and some breathing room.

It was Jones’ first varsity home run.

Russell had three hits and two RBI for the night as he continued his hot hitting.

Grashoff, who came on in relief of starting pitcher Bailey Antonio in the sixth inning, got the win for one inning of work and Nathan Righi earned a save by getting the final two outs on strikeouts.

Antonio allowed five hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

