A popular Target promotion is making a comeback.

The discount chain said Monday that it will once again accept trade-ins of used car seats, according to TV station KXAS.

Customers who take advantage of the program, which runs through May 4, will get a coupon good for 20% off select baby items.

The used car seats Target collects will be recycled by Waste Management, which will convert them into items such as pallets, steel beams and carpet padding.

Since 2016, Target says it has collected more than 500,000 used car seats, diverting 7.4 million pounds of waste from landfills.