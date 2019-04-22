The Pekin girls and boys track and field teams each won an invitational championship last weekend. The girls won the Limestone Invitational on Friday and the boys won the Lanphier Invitational in Springfield on Saturday.

Pekin’s Gabi Salazar won the discus with a personal-record throw of 115 feet, 4 inches and she was second in the shot put at 35-8.

No other information was reported on either meet.

HOLIDAY HAVOC: The Fisher Bunnies had no chance on Easter weekend.

The Deer Creek-Mackinaw softball team defeated visiting Fisher 10-0 Saturday in a Heart of Illinois Conference game that went just five innings because of the run rule.

Shelby DeBolt’s two-run walk-off homer ended the game. She had two hits and five RBI for the day.

Winning pitcher Tyah Seling helped her cause at the plate with two hits and two RBI. On the mound, she gave up four hits, struck out four and didn’t walk anyone.

Dee-Mack scored eight runs in the first inning.

SPLIT: Tremont split two baseball games Saturday at Eureka, losing 7-4 to the hosts and beating defending Class 2A state champion Spring Valley Hall 11-7.

Silas Israel was the hitting star for the Turks (11-7) in both games. He hit a three-run homer against Eureka (16-5) and he had three hits and three RBI against Hall (13-4).

Winning pitcher Nate Nguyen, Marco Falcon and Landon Pflederer each had two RBI against Hall in a game that saw the teams combine for seven errors.

After falling behind Hall 3-0 after three innings, Tremont went ahead 8-3 by scoring once in the top of the fourth and seven times in the fifth.

Eureka led Tremont 6-1 after four innings and the Turks couldn’t catch up. Ryan Wagenbach had three hits including two doubles for Tremont and he scored twice.

SEVEN OF EIGHT: The Pekin boys tennis team placed seventh among eight teams Saturday at a tournament at Galesburg. No other information was reported.

