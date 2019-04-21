EDWARDS — Lone Wolf Stands is now selling on Amazon.com.

“It’s a very big deal,” said Jeff Weaver, vice president of the Edwards-based company. “Amazon reaches people who might not otherwise see our products, and the audience is much larger.”

Though the portable, cast aluminum tree stands are designed specifically for the American hunter in pursuit of white tailed deer, it’s conceivable that customers all over the world could use the product.

“We do ship internationally,” said Weaver.

The product is made in the USA, mostly in central Illinois. The one-piece aluminum seats are cast at Alcast on Pioneer Parkway in Peoria. And while other parts come from other states, the final product is assembled, packed and shipped from the company’s facility in Edwards, just off Interstate 74.

“Putting Americans to work, that’s our big thing,” said Weaver.

Lone Wolf Stands is a family-owned business originally purchased from Wisconsin owners by Weaver and his brother-in-law, Jared Schlipf, in 2006. After a very brief, unsuccessful attempt at overseas production, the men decided American-made was the way to go. Quality is important, and the foreign-made product just wasn’t up to snuff, said Weaver.

“What sets us apart is our product is made of cast aluminum versus welded steel tubing,” he said. “It’s all one piece, which cuts down on noise. Being lightweight sets us apart as well. The product is designed for the run and gun hunter. They are backpacking, walking long distances and weight is a big deal. We are designed for the guy going back into the timber.”

Lone Wolf also sells accessories for the stand, including safety gear and climbing sticks.

In the last several years the company has grown and undergone a few personnel changes. Schlipf left for another opportunity, and Frank Lovich, an Iowa resident, has taken over the role of president, said Weaver.

“Frank has a lot of experience in the industry. He started in this industry when he was 18 and moved up the ranks,” he said.

Business has grown a lot in the past year, Weaver said.

“I think that has something to do with the economy being a touch stronger, and the fact that we are the only tree stand made in the USA,” he said.

Lone Wolf Stands started marketing on Amazon last year, and this year CamoFlex, another product marketed by Lone Wolf’s parent company, Oak Leaf Outdoors, will also be sold on Amazon, said Weaver.

“We purchased CamoFlex from a guy in Iowa nine years ago,” he said. “It’s a cover system for hunters, a synthetic spring steel branch, like a tree limb with leaves on it. If you are hunting turkey you can put it in the ground in front of you, or if you are in a tree when all the leaves are down it gives you some cover.”

The products will continue to be sold in sporting goods stores across the U.S., including Cabelas, Gander Mountain, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Bass Pro Shops.

