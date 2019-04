PEORIA — All alumni from Woodruff High School are invited to an All School Alumni Reunion from 1 to 4 p.m. May 5 at the Woodruff commons.

Those attending can look through yearbooks and school memorabilia and tour the school. There is no charge to attend; donations will be accepted. Refreshments will be provided. Please RSVP by emailing schaidlecarlotta@yahoo.com by April 28.