So much for Galesburg's 17-game winning streak.

The Pekin baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday and stunned the Silver Streaks 5-4 at Harry Anderson Field.

Braden Shane was the hero for the Dragons (7-4), who won their fourth straight. Shane's walk-off RBI single ended the game and set off a celebration.

"It's been a while since we won a game like that," said Pekin coach Larry Davis. "This actually was a well-played game even though Galesburg (18-4) made five errors."

The Dragons didn't make an error.

Pekin and Galesburg were tied 2-2 going into the seventh. The Silver Streaks took a 4-2 lead on a two-run single by Nikko Deligiannis.

Evan Pogioli led off the Pekin seventh with a pinch-hit double and he scored on a single by Cole Russell.

Max Jones sacrificed Russell to second, and Russell scored the tying run on a single by Nathan Righi.

A passed ball allowed Righi to reach second, and Shane brought him home.

It was the second passed ball that hurt Galesburg. Pekin tied the game 2-2 in the sixth on a triple by Brady Grashoff and a passed ball that allowed Grashoff to score.

The Dragons also scored in the first on Righi's RBI single. Galesburg scored single runs in the fourth and sixth to take a 2-1 lead.

Riley Bradshaw started on the mound for Pekin and went four innings, allowing one run. Jones gave up three runs in three innings in relief of Bradshaw, but got the victory.

Galesburg had seven hits off the two Pekin pitchers, who combined for 10 strikeouts and just two walks.

Pekin had eight hits.

