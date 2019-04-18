Central Illinois lawmakers have been sharing their opinions about the release of Robert Mueller's report. Among their reactions:

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline

“As a former investigative reporter, I’ve said all along that our North Star should always be the truth. I’m pleased we finally have access to the Special Counsel’s report and, along with the American people, I will read the findings carefully. As we review this report, I also remain committed to continuing my efforts to bring down the cost of health care, invest in our infrastructure and clean up the mess in Washington.”

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria

“I am pleased to see the release of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s report, which confirms what many of us believed and what was outlined in the Attorney General’s memo: there was no collusion between President Trump, his campaign and the Russians. This is a vindication of President Trump on the issue of Russian collusion. Congressional Democrats have long said we need to respect the findings of the Special Counsel and it’s time they put aside their hatred for President Trump and do just that. Instead of wasting more taxpayer money on investigations about the 2016 election, it’s time to move on and work together on important legislative issues Americans sent us to Washington to fix, such as infrastructure funding, international trade, bringing down the cost of prescription drugs and career technical education for our workforce.”

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois

“The Special Counsel’s findings paint a very different picture than what the President and his Attorney General would have the American people believe. Special Counsel Mueller has provided a detailed and sobering report about the troubling contacts between the Trump campaign and the Russians and about the President’s efforts to impede and end the Special Counsel’s investigation. I believe it is imperative that Special Counsel Mueller testify before the Senate and House Judiciary Committees in order to discuss his findings with Congress and the American people. The American people must have full transparency to draw their own conclusions. I’ve said from the beginning that I would take the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller seriously. He is a man of integrity, character, and duty to his country. I thank him for his service.”