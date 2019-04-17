PEORIA — At least one vandal scratched five vehicles extensively late Monday or early Tuesday along a South Peoria thoroughfare, according to police.

An officer was called about 8 a.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of South Madison Park Terrace. There he found a Dodge Durango and a Chevrolet Corvette damaged in a driveway.

Scratch marks were visible the length of the driver and passenger sides of both vehicles, a police report stated.

Parked in the street in front of the house was a Lincoln Town Car that was scratched on its sides, top and trunk.

While the officer was investigating that case, he noticed two vehicles parked across the street also had been vandalized.

They were a Honda Ridgeline that had scratches on both sides, and a Honda Element with scratch marks on the driver's side.

None of the vehicle owners had any idea who might have been responsible, the report stated.