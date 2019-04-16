PEORIA — March keeps becoming busier at Peoria's passenger airport.

The Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria The region's passenger airport set another record for passengers last month, with 64,649 passengers.

That's an increase over March 2018, which was the previous high-water mark for the third month of the year with 62,645 passengers.

When that prior March record was set, it was also the busiest single month in airport history, but that has since been surpassed. June 2018 now holds that title, with 64,784 passengers.

“This continued trend is great news, not just for the airport, but for the entire community," airport director Gene Olson said in a news release. "When travelers choose PIA versus driving three hours to another airport, it shows our airline partners the need that’s truly here.”

Olson also noted the recent addition of additional United Airlines flights each day between Peoria and O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.

Renovation work will be underway throughout the summer on Dirksen Parkway, which leads to the airport, and the airport's restaurant will also have renovation work done in coming months.—