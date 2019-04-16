Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, April 16.

It's the day after tax day, which might be painful for some of you. But Tiger Woods probably will be happy to report a little extra cash when he (or his accountant) files his 1040 next year.

As chronicled over and over, Woods staged one of the biggest comebacks in professional sport by winning the Masters golf tournament last weekend. It was his first major victory in 11 years, one many thought unlikely, given his multiple injuries and advancing age.

Among the many who doubted Tiger was Nick in the Morning. This tweet aged like Boone's Farm Strawberry Hill.

Tiger Woods never is coming back. It's time to stop actling like he will. I'm not sure he'll even win another major at this point.

— Nick Vlahos (@VlahosNick)June 19, 2015

At least one other person with Peoria roots had more faith in the 43-year-old Woods than others.

Woods' agent of 20-plus years, Mark Steinberg, is a 1985 graduate of Richwoods High School. At the University of Illinois, he was a walk-on on the famed "Flyin' Illini" men's basketball team that reached the 1989 NCAA Final Four.

Steinberg and Woods are best of friends. They can be seen embracing about the 17-minute mark of this video that included the celebrations after the final Masters round.

All in all, Steinberg is considered one of the most powerful people in professional golf, according to at least one source. He was instrumental in helping Woods amass a $750 million fortune and repair damage from his personal scandals.

Forbes columnist Phil Rogers wrote about Steinberg being among Woods confidants who never lost belief in their man. This despite Woods' lack of competitive-golf activity for three years while he healed and underwent back and knee surgeries.

Woods' victory last September at the Tour Championship was his first in five years. For some, just winning any PGA Tour event would cap a comeback.

But Steinberg might have envisioned something more.

"Business is pretty strong right now and we're fortunate that we're in the position where we're assessing opportunities rather than chasing them," he told CNN late last year. "Interest in appearances around the world is booming once again."

After Woods' Masters victory, the boom appears to have turned into a tsunami. Already, there are rumblings about Woods' potential to win the calendar Grand Slam — all four of golf's major tournaments in the same year.

The next two majors, the PGA next month and the U.S. Open in June, are on courses (Bethpage Black and Pebble Beach) where Woods has played well in the past. The fourth major, the British Open, is in July in Northern Ireland.

All things considered, this might be putting the golf cart before the horse, or something like that. If nothing else, the past few years might have taught Steinberg some perspective.

His most famous client might have learned some, too.

''Be humble, appreciate the good times and realize that with good health and hard work you can overcome quite a bit, and Tiger's done that,'' Steinberg said in that CNN interview.

''I'm just happy for him, I'm happy for the game of golf too; it helps everybody when there's a healthy and competitive Tiger Woods out there."

Once all the hubbub dies down, perhaps Steinberg can bring Woods to Peoria to play a charity exhibition at, say, Newman Golf Course. They could even grab a pizza at Agatucci's afterward.

(It doesn't hurt to ask, does it?)

Being a professional golfer beats the heck out of being a lifeguard, at least in the paycheck department. But how many songs heard on the way to work glamorize a hole-in-one?