MONMOUTH — Road work is coming to U.S. Route 34 again this month.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that improvements in the Monmouth area from the junction between Route 34 and Illinois Route 164 westward to 11th Street in Monmouth would begin starting April 22.

The work will include resurfacing and repatching the roadway.

This project comes a year after a portion of U.S. 34 that links Galesburg to Monmouth was shuttered for months last year as the highway saw its first upgrades since the 1980s. Detours during that work caused traffic issues for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no funding in the 2019-2024 IDOT Master Plan for improvements to the roadway between the Cameron Road exit in Warren County, where last year’s work stopped, up to the U.S. 34/U.S. 67/Illinois 164 junctions, so that section will remain untouched.

The work is expected to last throughout the summer.