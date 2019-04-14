Help your neighbors in need by donating the following items:

Two beds (complete), refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer: Needed for a low-income young woman in college, looking for a job and raising her teen brother, both formerly in foster care. Contact Lynne at Peoria Public Schools, 282-1919.

Three twin-size beds (complete): Needed for a low-income grandmother raising her three grandchildren. Call Mitch at Central Illinois Agency on Aging, 674-2071.

Two beds and dishes: Needed for a low-income parent. Call Vance at PCCEO Early Head Start, 671-3960, Ext. 210.

Living room furniture, television, dining room table and chairs, five twin-size beds, queen-size or full-size bed, dressers, refrigerator and gas stove: Needed for a low-income mother of six who recently relocated to the area. Call Jacqueline at PCCEO Early Head Start, 671-3960, Ext. 212.

Helping Hands is a service provided by the Journal Star, with support from the Heart of Illinois 211 information and referral line (a collaboration between the Heart of Illinois United Way and Advanced Medical Transport of Central Illinois).

If you know of a need that can't be met by conventional means, call 211 (or 999-4029) to be referred for help. All requests screened and verified by Wednesday morning will be published the following Monday.

To lend a hand, please call the number indicated for each entry.