PEORIA — Ever wonder who lives next door?

These days, residents can come and go in a blink. You notice a new face, but don’t get a chance to know the person.

That person could be Joseph P. McKenna.

McKenna, 26, hails from Chicago, most recently the suburb of Downers Grove. He has been implicated in the 2018 Missouri slaying of a California man, the result of a fallout amid an intricately layered marijuana business.

This month, McKenna was charged with first-degree murder. But police didn’t find him in Chicago, Missouri or California.

He was tracked down at his residence in an upscale apartment complex in North Peoria.

Authorities have been investigating McKenna for nearly 10 months. They have no indication of any previous connection between McKenna and Peoria. They have no idea what prompted his relocation here.

For whatever reason, perhaps for four months, he had been hiding in plain sight. According to police, he caused no problems.

Not after Missouri.

In central Missouri, Miller County’s west edge rides along Lake Ozark and Lake of the Ozarks State Park. The county has 25,000 residents, only 206 which live in its seat, Tuscumbia.

The 'burg gets a plenty of pass-through traffic, thanks to Ozarks tourists, says Miller County Presiding Commissioner Tom Wright.

"You come by, it's the nicest little town you'll ever find," Wright says.

In Miller County, murders are infrequent, with an average of maybe one every four years. In fact, in all of 2018, there were just 29 assaults of any type, according to the Springfield News-Leader.

That's why what happened in June shook up many local folks, including Wright.

“It caught the attention of everybody," he says. "It happened right on my road. I live just down the road."

On Dry Creek Road outside Tuscumbia on June 9, a farmer heading to cut hay spotted a decomposing body amid a thicket of woods. Authorities used fingerprints to identify the victim as Tyler Worthington, 34, of North San Juan, Calif. An autopsy indicated he had been shot once in the head and dragged into the woods.

According to court documents in Miller County, an investigation painted a grand picture of an established and successful marijuana growing and distribution system, operated by Worthington out of his California home, according to The Lake Sun Leader of Camdenton, Mo., which covers the Lake of the Ozarks region. At his home base, police found more than 500 pounds of processed marijuana, green houses containing hundreds of marijuana plants and extensive equipment for growing and cultivating the plant.

Authorities also discovered specialized equipment used in the extraction of marijuana oil. In addition to growing weed, Worthington also hosted a booming — and illegal — business in the production of marijuana oil. Amid ledgers and other financial documentation, investigators found an invoice for vape-pen equipment shipped to "McKenna Services" in Chicago. According to allegations, Worthington would ship marijuana oil to McKenna, who would load the oil into cartridges for use in vape pens.

A big break in the case came from Worthington’s fiancee, according to the Sun Leader. On June 2, Worthington flew to Chicago to meet with McKenna. From there, the two were to drive to Missouri to “do a job,” she told investigators.

The two men drove separately to Missouri: Toll-booth records showed their vehicles heading out of the Chicago area just seconds apart on June 4. A round trip to Tuscumbia is about 14 hours. Later that day, more than 16 hours after their Chicago departure, toll records showed McKenna’s northbound car returning; there was no record of a tollway return of Worthington.

In September, McKenna was arrested in Chicago without incident. He was charged with second-degree murder, suggesting he knowingly caused Worthington’s death, possibly while trying to cause serious harm or committing a felony.

According to one court document, “Investigators believe there is probable cause to believe that Tyler Worthington and Joseph P. McKenna came to Missouri on June 4, 2018, to commit the crime of delivery of a controlled substance, which is a class C felony. … During the commission, attempted commission, and/or perpetration of this felony, Tyler Worthington was murdered.”

McKenna was transported to Miller County Jail. In November, he was released after posting $50,000 cash bail through a bondsman. Upon release, there were no restrictions as to his movements. However, he was outfitted with an electronic-monitoring device so authorities could find him, if need be.

The case remained dormant until mid March. Tyler Kroll, 25, of the Chicago suburb of Lisle was arrested on a Miller County warrant for first-degree murder.

According to the Lake of the Ozarks News, the arrest followed a new break in the case, thanks to an associate of McKenna and Worthington. McKenna reportedly had earlier told investigators he had gone to Lake of the Ozarks with Worthington and a second man, whom he would not identity. The associate revealed the second man to be Tyler Kroll, according to authorities. Authorities have not publicly alleged Kroll's exact role in the slaying.

Meanwhile, the associate also said McKenna owned an unspecified sum of money to Worthington, who kept pressing McKenna about the debt. McKenna allegedly told the associate, “If Tyler (Worthington) keeps coming at me, I’m gonna kill him,” according to the Lake of the Ozarks News.

The associate also said he had spoken with McKenna about the Missouri trip, before Worthington’s body was found in Miller County, the News reported. The associate said he had heard the body had been found in Chicago, according to court documents. To that, McKenna allegedly replied, “Absolutely not. They didn’t find Tyler dead in Chicago. If they found him in my backyard, that would implicate me. I know he’s not in Chicago.”

In late March, Miller County authorities made a key discovery. In August, a month before McKenna’s arrest in Chicago, he and his girlfriend had been pulled over and arrested by Arkansas State Police. In the car, officers found 68 pounds of marijuana and a Ruger 9mm handgun, according to Lake Sun Leader. On April 2, ballistics tests at the Missouri State Highway Patrol laboratory showed the gun was the same weapon that had fired the shell casing found at the scene of Worthington’s murder, the paper said.

The next day, Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Winfrey dismissed the second-degree murder charge against McKenna and filed charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. The murder count, which alleges he killed Worthington “after deliberation,” is punishable by up to life imprisonment.

McKenna also was charged with tampering with a witness. On April 2, a witness in the investigation told authorities McKenna had called him with a threat, warning him to "watch his back," according to KOMU-TV.

A no-bond arrest warrant was issued in Miller County Court. Authorities pinpointed his location via his electronic-monitoring device.

He was in a place new to the case: Peoria.

On April 3, Missouri State Highway Patrol contacted a Peoria police officer who is part of a local take force with the U.S. Marshal’s Service. Law-enforcement officers went to an apartment in North Peoria, not far from The Shoppes at Grand Prairie. He was arrested without incident and processed at the Peoria County Jail. After a brief stay there, he was transported to Chicago, pending extradition to Miller County.

What brought McKenna to Peoria? Authorities in Miller County and Peoria ponder the same question.

Mike Rayhart, chief deputy for the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, says, “We have no idea, except he moved.”

Peoria police Chief Loren Marion says, “It appears that he just moved to Peoria. … Beyond that, I don’t know if he was working or what he was doing here.”

McKenna lived amid a sprawling apartment complex that recently underwent an impressive renovation. Had McKenna signed a lease? A management representative said she could not divulge any information about renters.

Or, had McKenna been staying with a friend who lives there? Peoria police declined to reveal his apartment number, so the Journal Star had no way to locate that exact residence and knock on his door.

Peoria police report no prior contacts with McKenna. He has no criminal record in Peoria, Tazewell or Woodford counties.

During the investigation so far, there has been no public mention of Peoria. The closest location cited has been Chenoa, 45 miles east of Peoria. According the Lake of the Ozarks News, as part of the pot-oil transactions, packages of money were to be delivered to a Chenoa resident, loaded onto a tractor-trailer and shipped apparently to California.

But otherwise? McKenna’s backstory carries no Peoria connection.

However he got here, he was just another face in the crowd — just another next-door neighbor.

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.