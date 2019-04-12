A true-crime program will spotlight the slaying of ex-Pekinite Douglas Bailey, gunned down by his naked, live-in girlfriend — who later beat a first-degree murder rap.

A crew for "American Monster," which airs on the Investigation Discovery channel, will visit central Illinois next week to interview relatives of Douglas Bailey, killed at age 51 in 2015. Girlfriend Rose M. Kuehni, now 47, was set free after spending a year in jail regarding his death.

One of Bailey's sisters, Lisa Elwell of Pekin, thinks an email got the show's attention. With the family still livid that Keuhni did not go to prison, Elwell has continued to try to email media regarding the case.

"I contacted everyone and their brother," Elwell says. "It was so unfair. She literally got away with murder."

Tom Lindley, showrunner for "American Monsterr," said the Bailey episode likely will run later this year. He did not want to talk about the segment too much in advance of filming, but he did say, "It's a really interesting story for us."

Airing since 2016, the program features dramatizations of crimes. Its website describes the show's focus: "On any street, behind any smile, lurks an American Monster. Never-before-seen-video footage looks straight into the eyes of a killer, hidden in plain sight. Mom next door; dad across the street; the kid who never broke the rules. Anyone can be a MONSTER."

The Bailey case has been chronicled in detail in the Journal Star. Bailey, who grew up in Lacon and Pekin, left central Illinois to drive a rig and eventually settled in Prescott, Wis., with Kuehni. In November 2015, he was supposed to travel to Pekin to visit family for Thanksgiving, but he never showed.

On Nov. 30, still with no word from Bailey, his family contacted the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office. After detectives talked with Kuehni, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team swarmed rural areas near Edwards. According to Kuehni’s story at the time, the two had driven from Wisconsin toward Pekin, but on Interstate 74 they took the Edwards exit and drove around. She said they argued about Bailey’s intent to leave Kuehni for another woman, and Kuehni supposedly dropped him off in Edwards before heading back to Wisconsin.

During the first week of December, Bailey’s relatives scoured the area, trying to help the search team. When nothing turned up after a week of searching, a Peoria County sheriff’s detective drove to northern Wisconsin to chat with Kuehni. Soon, after further questioning by investigators there in Pierce County, Kuehni was behind bars under $100,000 bail. Charges alleged she killed Bailey, then had his body hidden in rural Kentucky by a secret lover.

But at trial, her defense portrayed Bailey as a rager who long had abused her. One night just before Thanksgiving 2015, naked in their bedroom as he threatened her, she grabbed a shotgun and killed him.

In 2016, a jury acquitted her of first-degree intentional homicide, which could have put her away for like. Jurors did convict her of a lesser charge, hiding a corpse, punishable by up to 12½ years. But in a deal with prosecutors, she was sentenced to 10 years’ probation and time served in jail while awaiting trial: a year.

The next year, the man who had hid Bailey's body, Clarence Hicks of Harrodsburg, Ky., took a no-contest plea deal on a charge of hiding a corpse. In exchange, he was sentenced to three to seven years in prison.

Elwell, Bailey's sister, said she hopes an "American Monsters" segment will prompt investigators to take another look at the case. She believes Kuehni might have has additional accomplices in dumping the body.

"We know she had (more) help," Elwell says.

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.