Steve Martin and Martin Short sounded surprised to hear that they’ve set a ticket-price record for the Peoria Civic Center.

Attending their April 20 show at the theater runs $248 for the first three rows, $128 for the rest of the venue.

“It’s worth each of those 248 dollars,” Martin, 73, declared by phone. “You think it’s just two guys. But we’ve got 18 to 25 people who travel with us. We’re paying a lot of people.”

Pause. “Plus, I just got Marty into college. He’ll be going to Yale.”

Short, 68, scoffed at any notion that the cost might seem high, suggesting the Peoria crowd will get a bonus. “I think those prices seem fantastic. But because of those prices, I’ll be showering.”

Martin and Short are in the middle of their “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t” tour — not to be confused with last year’s Netflix special, “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.” Well, at least 75 percent won’t be confused. Martin said about a quarter of the material is old stuff, sort of an encore.

“It’s things people have said they want,” Martin says.

Short said his approach to material is simple: “Does it make the audience laugh? I’ve heard people come up to me afterward and say, ‘My ribs hurt.’ That’s a great compliment.”

Martin added, “That’s when I ask Marty to stop punching people in the ribs.”

For Martin, Peoria rekindles a vague memory of playing here sometime in the late ‘70s. “I toured almost every city in the U.S. back then,” he says.

If Short has been to Peoria, it didn’t make much of an impression. “I think I’ve been in Peoria,” he said, starting to chuckle, “but I’m not tremendously sure.”

But both were quick to acknowledge the city as the birthplace of Richard Pryor. Told that visiting comedians often visit the Pryor statue, Martin said he likely wouldn’t partake in the fledgling tradition.

“I have no use for selfies,” he said. “What am I going to do with a selfie, look at myself? The other day I bought a hat and took a selfie to show my wife the hat. I didn’t like any of the selfies.”

Because of the hat?

“Because of my face. I don’t want my wife to know that’s who she married. I need to find a store where I can get a new face. That’s what I need.”

Reminded that this area was the boyhood home also of Sam Kinison, Short blurted, “I loved Sam Kinison.”

Martin, who called Kinison “a sweet guy,” remembered seeing him for the first time decades back at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood. Kinison came on fourth or fifth amid a slew of others and started his set with something like, “You’d see a lot of comedians. Some are good, some are OK. But there’s a difference. There’s a difference between me and them. Them, you might want to see again sometime.”

Martin still laughs at the memory.

“That’s the funniest opening line I ever heard,” he said.

