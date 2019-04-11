PEORIA — A Peoria woman, in a lawsuit filed Thursday, alleges UnityPoint Health-Methodist paid her $2,000 to have an abortion after a medical error.

The woman, the suit claims, didn't want to have the abortion but felt pressured by the hospital's risk management team.

Fabiola Orozco, a Methodist spokeswoman, said "UnityPoint Health does not comment on pending litigation."

The suit was filed in Peoria County Circuit Court on Thursday morning. The 17-page suit seeks more than $50,000 in damages, a statutory number that is part of the way lawsuits are filed. In reality, the attorneys are likely seeking much more. UnityPoint is the sole defendant but there are several others who are named as respondents in discovery. That's a legal way to bring a person into a lawsuit without actually naming them as a defendant and allows the plaintiff, in this way the woman, to possibly add them later.

According to a news release sent by the woman's legal team, the 23-year-old woman was admitted to Methodist in November 2017 for a psychiatric evaluation after having an apparent issue with her medication. After being admitted to the hospital, she underwent routine testing and learned she was pregnant. On November 6, 2017, she had a sonogram that showed a normal pregnancy.

However, due to an apparent miscommunication within the hospital, she was injected with a drug called Methotrexate, which causes severe birth defects when given to pregnant women. Once she decided to carry the child to term, the hospital's legal team got involved, the suit alleges.

"(The woman's) attorneys have found the hospital’s records suddenly trail off at this point on how and when she supposedly decided to terminate the pregnancy. Following the canceled procedure, the hospital’s risk manager had two phone calls with (her) family, which have been omitted from the medical record. On December 5, the hospital’s risk manager asked her) to come to the hospital to pick up $2,000 in cash and a letter stating the money was to be used for 'a consultation' at a Chicago-area Planned Parenthood clinic," according to her attorneys.

According to a letter, supplied by the attorneys, the hospital had given her the money as she had told the hospital she didn't have enough to pay for a consultation. Methodist, the suit said, didn't inform her that due to the fact that it was them who incorreclty gave the medicine, that could mean the hospital was responsible for the child's care.

"The agents and employees of UnityPoint knew that if they informed (the woman) that the child's medical costs would be covered, there was a possibility that this information could help (her) decide to carry the child to term," the suit said.

Due to increased pressure placed on her through the series of meetings, the woman felt she had no choice but to terminate the pregnancy and the baby was ultimately aborted on December 15, 2017, the attorneys said.

This story will be updated.