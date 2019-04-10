SPRINGFIELD — Illinois public health officials are warning against a potentially deadly fungus that is resistant to several drugs.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike is director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. She says infections from the fungus called Candida auris can cause serious illness. Several drugs are ineffective against it and it can spread in health facilities. Dozens of cases have been reported in Illinois .

It's still rare in the U.S. and most people have a low risk of contracting it.

The Public Health Department is developing infection-control practices that include disinfecting surfaces and equipment, washing hands and using protective gloves and gowns.

People in health care settings should keep their hands clean and ensure medical professionals do too. They should ask if medical equipment and nearby surfaces have been properly disinfected.