It doesn’t appear the defending Class 3A state champion Morton baseball team has lost any of its momentum from last season.

The Potters pounded Pekin 14-2 Monday in a Mid-Illini Conference game at Harry Anderson Field that lasted just six innings because of the run rule.

It was the fourth straight loss for the Dragons (3-4, 0-3), who opened the season with three impressive wins.

“We need to learn to forget that we won three in a row or lost four in a row and move on to the next game,” said Pekin coach Larry Davis. “Good teams do that.”

Morton had 12 hits off three Pekin pitchers. including starter Evan Pogioli, who allowed seven runs and seven hits in 2 2/3 innings.

“Evan wasn’t able to hit his spots like he did in his solid outing last week against Dunlap,” Davis said.

Zach Peak had an RBI single and Max Jones drove in a run with a groundout for Pekin and Ethan Sullivan had two hits.

Nick Guerra was the winning pitcher for Morton (10-1, 3-0). He went five innings, giving up two runs and three hits.

Ashton Holcomb led the Potters’ attack. He went 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored.

