Christina MacEwan was a happy coach Saturday following the Metamora Co-Ed Invitational.

“It was a great meet for us,” the Pekin girls track and field coach said. “We had a lot of personal records set and some were by a lot. I’m very proud of all our girls.”

Paige Arseneau had two of the big PR’s in winning the 800 (2:24.81) and finishing second in the 1600 (5:18.13).

The 400 also was a good event for the Dragons with Millie Swanson (seventh, 1:05.75) and Emma Grashoff (eighth, 1:05.82) coming through with big PR’s.

Pekin finished fifth among 11 teams with 75 points. Eureka (140), Normal West (100), Normal Community (95) and Normal U-High (92) placed in front of the Dragons. Metamora was sixth with 70 points.

The Pekin boys team scored 86 points in the invitational and placed fourth. Metamora (162), Normal Community (115) and Eureka (99) topped the Dragons (86) in the 11-team field.

Pekin’s Ethan Trumpy won the shot put with a toss of 47 feet, 4 inches.

PAIGE TURNS: Paige Arseneau won two events April 2 as the Pekin won a meet against Mid-Illini Conference opponents Washington and Limestone.

Arseneau won the 1600 (5:31.9) and 3200 (11:38.5).

Pekin swept both hurdles events. Riley Hocker won the 100 (:17.6) and Deaven Voyles won the 300 (:55.84).

The Dragons’ Lily Wagemann won the 800 (2:36.8), Emma Grashoff won the high jump (4-10) and the 4x800 relay team of Millie Swanson, Emma Cox, Landyn Hoffman and Wagemann won (11:14).

Pekin scored 85 points. Washington had 61 and Limestone had 29.

