Jake Valencic and Ethan Sabotta usually lead the way for the Washington boys tennis team. But they can’t do it all.

They got some help Thursday, and the Panthers beat Bloomington 5-4.

“We got our usual three points from our money men at No. 1 and No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles,” said Washington coach Gary Garver.

Valencic beat Evan Turnbull 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles and Sabotta beat Gagan Kadadevarmath 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2 singles. The Washington duo combined to beat the Bloomington duo 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.

“A couple of our singles players stepped up to give us the extra two points we needed to win the match,” Garver said.

That would be Josh Madsen at No. 3 singles and Josiah Smeltzer at No. 5 singles.

Madsen defeated Ram Vakkalanka 6-1, 6-0 and Smeltzer beat Robby Pratt 6-1, 6-1.

“After losing the first game of the match, Josh went on a tear and ran off 12 straight games,” Garver said. “Josiah played a very smart match. It was his best match of the season.”

The win evened Washington’s record at 3-3.

