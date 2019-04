SPRING VALLEY — A 28-year-old woman was found dead Friday night in a Spring Valley apartment, according to police.

The death of Marissa S. Roberts is being investigated as a homicide.

About 7 p.m., Spring Valley police and an ambulance reported to 2 Ponsetti Drive after they received a report of an unresponsive female, a news release stated.

Various law-enforcement agencies, including the Bureau County state's attorney and coroner's offices, are investigating.