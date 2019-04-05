WEST PEORIA — The owners of Raber Packing Co. plan to announce where they are going to relocate during a Monday morning news conference, officials have said.

The announcement will be at 2920 W. Farmington Road, which is the location of former landscaping business.

Raber's, long a fixture along Farmington Road, went up in smoke on the evening of Nov. 8, 2018, when a fire completely destroyed the 64-year-old building and about six tons of meat in the building. No one was injured as the fire apparently started after hours. Flames rose more than 40 feet into the air and the fire burned all night and into the next day.

The business — which processes and sells meat of all varieties, including 125,000 pounds of sausage a year — was started at the site in 1954 by Sam Raber and Fritz Wetterauer. The latter’s great-grandson, Courdt (better known as Buddy Raber, in part from Facebook posts about weekly specials) said almost immediately after the fire that he wanted to rebuild.