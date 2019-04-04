PEORIA – By his own admission, Mitch Williams couldn’t decide what he wanted to do when he grew up.

So, the Farmington native ended up doing a little bit of everything and centered it around his lifelong passion of magic.

“I’ve been doing magic in some form for as long as I can remember,” Williams said. “Some of my earliest memories were my dad teaching me a couple of magic tricks.”

From there, he pursued a magical dream on his own. He checked out books on magic at the library, set up his own props, met and learned from other magicians in the area. Finally, he enrolled in a school for magicians in Michigan. Soon, he would launch his magic career on stage.

It took him to gigs on television, on cruise ships, in casinos and nightclubs around the world. He won a number of performing awards, mostly for his presentation and sleight of hand expertise.

“The presentation is more important than the magic,” he said. “A lot of times, magic is judged on whether people can figure out how it’s done. If people are trying to figure it out, then I haven’t quite reached my objective. I want people to suspend their disbelief and get caught up in that moment of wonder. That’s the genuine experience of magic.”

Along the way, he became proficient in such diverse disciplines as graphic design, motivational speaking, consulting, psychology and martial arts. A modern-day Renaissance man.

There was a method to his madness. He incorporated all of it into his act.

“There are a lot of people who combine magic with motivational speaking and some who have used martial arts with magic,” he said. “But I don’t know if anyone else has combined all of these things into one central theme like I have. So I guess I’m somewhat unique.”

Most commonly, Williams combines inspirational speaking programs with magic. He customizes each program according to the needs of the event.

“Most everything I do involves magic because it’s my hook,” he said. “It helps me drive home the talking points, and it’s fun and memorable. I usually speak about the power of creative imagination, how we create our reality out of what we envision.

“I also got really interested in peak performance. Magic is a genuine experience that changes us. When you have one of those moments of wonder — what psychologist Abraham Maslow called a peak experience — it changes us. It helps us to realize more of who we are meant to be. There’s power to that and it’s transformative.”

Nowadays, Williams is mostly off the touring circuit and concentrates on private parties and events in the central Illinois area. He does a monthly spot on the WEEK-TV morning show.

“I will go anywhere if it’s the right fit,” he said. “But mostly I work within a four-hour drive. I moved back to this area to be closer to family and re-invented myself for this market.”

Williams has written a book entitled "A Call to Magic," in which he describes his philosophies of magic, life and self-improvement. He has used his graphic design skills to create a useful and entertaining website — mitchwilliamsmagic.com.

His martial arts interest as a youngster led him to earning a fourth-degree black belt in judo, which led to a side gig as an instructor and to an expansion of his mind.

“It introduced me to Eastern philosophies,” he said. “I discovered a lot of the self-help stuff I studied was consistent with all these philosophies and it all started coming together.

“I’ve always been fascinated with movement disciplines and choreography. It helps make the (performance) technique more invisible and connects your character with what’s happening. Tai chi was one of the most potent ones I’ve discovered.”

Now living in Canton with wife Kathi, Williams sees himself suspending disbelief as long as he’s able.

“There was a well-known magician who was touring when he was in his 90s,” he said. “So I’ll go as long as I can. I’m old enough to know better and young enough to do it anyway.”

Dave Reynolds can be reached at 686-3210 or at dreynolds@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter at davereynolds2.