OUR VIEW

To the victors of Tuesday’s elections, congratulations.

To the losers, our condolences. It’s been an important and busy election season, and we shall see what the future holds for us all.

And a reminder to both the winners and the losers, and their many supporters: Please remove your campaign signs.

Communities throughout central Illinois set regulations for where signs can be placed on public property and when they must be removed. For Peoria, signs have to be gone from non-residential property at least seven days after the election. The city doesn’t have a requirement to remove signs displayed on residential property, which is a form of free speech.

So, please be kind and remove the campaign signs.