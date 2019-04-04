PEKIN — The City of Pekin began picking up yard waste at the curb April 1. All yard waste must be in appropriate yard waste bags (no plastic) or clearly marked separate containers no larger than 35 gallons and sticks must be bundled in 5 foot sections and diameter less than 3 inches. Cans, bags or bundles may not exceed 50 pounds. All yard wad waste bags or containers must be at the curb by 6 a.m. on your regular garbage day.

The City of Pekin will not be conducting a City Wide Spruce Up this spring. As a substitute, the Solid Waste Department picks up large/bulky items such as couches and other furniture at the curb on a weekly basis and throughout the year.

An electronic cleanup is being sponsored by the Tazewell County Health Department in East Peoria at the East Peoria Festival Building on April 27, from 8 a.m.-noon. There is a charge for electronics there. The City of Pekin cannot pick up electronics at any time, as the landfill does not accept them. Please dispose of electronics appropriately.

For additional information, check the city website at: http://www.ci.pekin.il.us/departments/public_works/yard_waste.php

Or on the City’s official Facebook page: City of Pekin Illinois – Government