PEORIA — It used to be that fins and chrome got all the attention at a car show but today it's an opportunity to learn about technology.

The 2019 Central Illinois Car Show, which kicks off at the Peoria Civic Center on Friday and runs through the weekend, has plenty on display, said Bill Morton, president of the Peoria Metro New Car Dealers Association, the group that puts on the annual show.

"Today there's so much technology on cars. We have a question on surveys that asks customers if they have a problem with their vehicle. We're getting a lot of yes answers. What we've found out is that the problems are really due to a lack of knowledge about how the car works," said Morton, general manager of Lexus of Peoria.

"The car show is the perfect place to get to understand different vehicles. You can ask questions and see demonstrations," he said.

Learning about the latest bells and whistles on today's automobiles is just one of the opportunities at this year's show. There's also plenty of entertainment scheduled throughout the weekend with superheroes on the prowl, the John Measner magic show, children's songs with Julie K. Music and, new this year, a six-car, remote control race track.

Face painting and a bouncer will be offered for the younger kids while older brothers and sisters may be on the lookout for Black Panther and Wonder Woman.

Morton said the event is also a chance for area car dealers to give back to the community. "We keep preaching buying local. This year, the dealers raised a record $14,500 for local charities," he said.

The beauty of the car show is that you've got all the different car companies under one roof, said Morton, who admitted he plans to take more than a quick peek at the competition when he's at the Civic Center this weekend.

"We look at everybody's products because we know that consumers are looking at other cars," he said.

Whether it's the Mustang Bullitt, a replica of the car Steve McQueen bounced through the streets of San Francisco in the 1968 movie, "Bullitt," or the compact Jaguar E-Pace, variety is a show hallmark, said Morton.

How often can you spend time with a Lexus LX570, the two-row SUV that retails for $86,000, or the eight-speed BMW X7-RC, priced at $107,000?

But it's not just a display of high-end luxury liners but the latest vehicles for the working man and woman are available as well. The Toyota Corolla Hatchback, Nissan Sentra and Kia Soul are examples of small cars that will compete with the SUVs and trucks for attention.

"It's all about information anymore. We find that many of our customers know more about the cars than we do because they've done their homework on the internet," said Morton.

This weekend offers a chance for online buyers to break away from their screens for awhile and actually get behind the wheel and breathe in that new-car smell.