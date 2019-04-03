SPRING BAY — Political newcomer Dave Tilley is now the new village president of Spring Bay.

Tilley, 51, beat his opponent and the village's former president, John McCarty, 77, who died in February. McCarty's name remained on the ballot as his family wanted one last win to honor his years of service to the village.

Tilley of the Citizens Party garnered 84 votes to 69 votes for the the People Party's candidate, McCarty.

A longtime resident of nearby Germantown Hills and a graduate of Metamora Township High School, Tilley moved to Spring Bay with his wife four years ago. He is a nurse at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, a combat medic with the Illinois Army National Guard in Bartonville and volunteer EMT with Spring Bay Village Fire Department.



McCarty had served as village president for decades. He also spent 30 years as a tool grinder for Caterpillar Inc.

Had McCarty won, the village board would have had to select a replacement as village president. That person could be anyone in the village.

Voters also elected members to the Village Board, but not all those results are clear. For three seats, Trevor Hodge was the high vote-getter with 82 votes. Donald Bishel garnered 68 votes. And three others appeared tied for the third seat. James McCarty, Gene Ball and Sonny Hufeld each had 67 votes. Unless additional vote-by-mail ballots come in within the next two weeks, the third seat could be selected by random selection among those three. Anthony Regenald had 48 votes.

A fourth seat for an unexpired, two-year term was decided easily between Jerry Bishel and John Kelly. The former had 81 votes, the latter had 69.