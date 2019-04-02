PEORIA — Voters sent two current Peoria Park Board members back for another term and elected the son of a former Park Board president.

With all the votes tabulated, Jackie Petty and Joyce Harant, incumbents running for seats they currently hold, maintained their leads throughout the evening. Petty had the most votes with 2,603, good for 24 percent of the total, which was 10,907. Second was Harant, who tallied 2,457, or 23 percent of the total. Harant was appointed in 2017 to fill an unexpired term, so Tuesday night was her first election to the board. Petty has served on the board for two decades, beginning in 1999.

Four others were running for Warren Rayford's seat as he chose not to run for re-election. Joseph Cassidy, whose father, Tim, didn't run for reelection as the board's president, beat out three others with 1,910 votes, or about 17 percent of the total. An attorney, Cassidy declared during the race that he believed the district's assets were vital and wasn't in favor of selling off land to pay expenses.

Behind Cassidy were Kevin Burns with 1,735 votes and Kyle Bright with 1,583 votes, while Baylor Wagehoft had 619 votes.