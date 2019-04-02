PEKIN — A Pekin man’s family received a historic $12.5 million award in their lawsuit alleging fatal malpractice that was settled in February.



The case involving the 2016 death of Troy Edwards, 35, produced the largest pre-trial settlement in Tazewell County Circuit Court and the second largest overall, including those awarded in trial, said Chicago-based attorney Bruce Pfaff.



Edwards died of cardiac arrest resulting from internal bleeding that his physician, Dr. Dwayne McQuitty, did not seek to correct following surgery to remove a cancer-laden kidney at then-Pekin Hospital. McQuitty committed suicide shortly after Edwards’ death.



Edwards was a former star quarterback at Pekin Community High School who also played for the former Peoria Pirates professional arena football team.



Pfaff, who issued a news release revealing the settlement amount, said he remained restricted by the suit’s settlement terms from specifically identifying the plaintiff he represented and the defendants involved in the case. The release, however, made those involved parties evident.



The award is second in amount value in Tazewell civil cases. The first was a $13.5 million settlement a trial jury awarded three years after a 19-year-old Deer Creek man lost his leg in a gruesome industrial accident in 2008, Pfaff said.



A jury in 2016 awarded a Delavan woman’s family $5 million in a suit involving her death following hysterectomy surgery three years earlier. Last year, two families received $3 million each in suit settlements after two men were killed by poisonous gas in a sealed railroad tanker car at Agridyne LLC in Pekin in 2014.



The law firm of Pfaff, Pfaff, Gill & Ports, Ltd., represented the plaintiffs in all four cases.