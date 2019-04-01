Crittenton Centers' pre-kindergarten classes plant "Pinwheels for Prevention" during an annual ceremony Monday kicking off the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month at the organization's headquarters at 442 W. John H. Gwynn Jr. Avenue in Peoria. The pinwheels have become the national symbol of child abuse prevention and awareness. With help from Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis, the children planted the pinwheels in the "Pinwheel Garden" in front of the facility. Crittenton Centers has hosted the pinwheel planting for the past 11 years.