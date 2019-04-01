Good morning, troops. It's Monday, April 1.

Haresh Patel's empire of Dunkin' stores — don't call it "Dunkin' Donuts" — in the Peoria area just expanded. And it's set to expand again.

No foolin'.

Sometime this year, a Dunkin' outlet is expected to open in the 3800 block of North Prospect Road. It's on the east side of Prospect near Northcrest Avenue, across the street from the McDonald's in Peoria Heights.

The plan is for Dunkin' to open in a vacant building that most recently housed a dry cleaners, according to Peter Paraskis, an Oak Forest-based architect. He represents Patel, who is the local Dunkin' franchisee.

Among Patel's Dunkin' outlets is one at The Shoppes at Grand Prairie. It opened earlier this year.

The Prospect Road building also once was home to a bank. Paraskis said the long-shuttered drive-through bank window is likely to be resurrected for Dunkin' use.

A "next generation" concept is to take root in the new Dunkin', according to Paraskis. It's to include a mobile pickup area and a tap system for cold-brew beverages, including coffees and iced teas.

"This is going to be kind of nice," Paraskis said. "It'll still be doughnuts, but the whole image is totally different. The interior is totally different."

The new Dunkin' won't be open 24 hours, according to Paraskis.

Patel plans to raze two houses immediately to the south of the vacant building, to accommodate parking. One house was occupied, the other wasn't, Paraskis said.

The new outlet would bring to seven the number of Dunkin' locations in Peoria.

The new outlet would bring to seven the number of Dunkin' locations in Peoria.