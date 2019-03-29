The owner of Northwoods Mall in Peoria considers that property important.

New, exterior signs to be erected along the mall's periphery might be among the most obvious evidence.

A sign 35 feet tall soon is expected to grace the main Sterling Avenue entrance to Northwoods, according to Washington Prime Group Inc. A smaller sign is to replace the current one at the mall's Scenic Drive entrance.

The new signs are long overdue, according to Ryan Vande Bosche, a Washington Prime Group representative.

An artist's rendering of the 640-square-foot Sterling Avenue sign displays logos of as many as eight Northwoods tenants. Those include the mall's major ones.

Vande Bosche said the proposed aluminum-and-stone sign is similar to one across Sterling Avenue at Westlake Shopping Center. Another is found at Northwoods' major local competitor, The Shoppes at Grand Prairie.

The new signs are part of a $10 million investment Ohio-based Washington Prime Group is making at Northwoods, according to Vande Bosche.

He said that expense includes redevelopment of the former Macy's department store into The RoomPlace furniture store and Round 1 entertainment center.

"Whenever we do a reinvestment, we try to improve signage and offer that to our tenants," Vande Bosche said.

Earlier this week, the Peoria City Council approved as many as three new signs at Northwoods. Presumably, that would allow for a sign along War Memorial Drive, which borders the mall to the east.

But the Illinois Department of Transportation has yet to give its consent. IDOT has jurisdiction over War Memorial Drive, which is a federal highway, U.S. Route 150.

"We're still exploring whether we can do that," Vande Bosche said about the War Memorial sign. "IDOT has a fair amount of right-of-way there. That's been a challenge."

Although the retail environment in the internet age appears challenging, Vande Bosche said his company remains bullish on Northwoods. He cited the impending opening of a new store, an outlet of the trendy fashion retailer Forever 21.

"It's a (top) asset for us, so it's important to us," Vande Bosche said about the mall. "It's a long-term hold for us."