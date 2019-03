CREVE COEUR — Expect slower traffic on the Shade-Lohmann Bridge beginning Monday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will be conducting routine bridge inspections for about two weeks on the bridge that carries Interstate 474 over the Illinois River, and traffic will be down to one lane in each direction between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.

The work will take about two weeks, IDOT said in a news release. Drivers are asked to use caution in the construction zones.