PEORIA — A 70-year-old Far North Peoria man was bilked out of $52,000 by a computer scam, according to a Peoria Police report.

The scam started February 19 when the man was contacted by someone claiming to be with American Geek Squad. The victim had been having computer problems and had recently sought help from several places. The victim gave the scammer his personal information and allowed him to take control of his computer. At first the man paid $350, but when something didn’t work the scammer offered a refund and sent the man $3,500.

The scammer later contacted the man, saying it was a mistake and asked him to send $3,000 back. The man complied. In later phone calls, the man gave the scammer access to his credit card where the scammer racked up more than $9,000 in charges. He also sent about 80 Google Play cards with money on them, the report said.

He became suspicious when the scammer asked him to sign up for PayPal to do transactions. When he refused, the scammer sent the man a photograph of a check he was planning to send. The man went to his bank a picture of the check and learned it wasn't legitimate. Contact ended March 28 when the scammer tried to convince him checks didn't need routeing numbers, the report said.

The man was instructed to file a complaint the FBI’s internet crime complaint center at www.IC3.gov.