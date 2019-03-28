PEORIA — A member of the Illinois Air National Guard allegedly was downloading child pornography on his government-owned laptop, a federal complaint alleges.

Peter E. Miller, 51, of 5018 Lake Camelot Drive in Mapleton, appeared in U.S. District Court in Peoria on Wednesday and waived bond, meaning he'll be held until a federal grand jury reviews allegations raised in a March 21 complaint which alleges he possessed the illicit images.

Miller, a senior master sergeant with the 182nd Airlift Wing, was allowed to take his work laptop home and had recently returned it to the wing, saying it had stopped working. When computer technicians reviewed the computer, they allegedly found "thousands" of images of child porn on it, the complaint alleges. The images, the complaint alleges, were of children between the ages of eight and 10 years old.

Many of the images, the complaint said, had been deleted and thus, "no longer accessible to the average user." However, authorities, using forensic software, were able to find them. Also, many were found in a compressed file, the complaint said. Also found were several files that contained search terms that Miller had allegedly put into his browser to find the files, the complaint said.

The complaint said Miller was the only one who had access the computer as it required a computerized keycard. Miller allegedly had access to the computer for about a year, the complaint said.

Officials initially went to Miller's home. His oldest son was there, but Miller wasn't. He was in Florida with his wife and family. Officials seized several items at the house and went to Florida where they arrested Miller.