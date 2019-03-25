A California man and woman are charged with transporting nearly 25 pounds of a highly powerful, expensive and potentially dangerous form of marijuana through Tazewell County.

Illinois State Police troopers discovered the supply of cannabis wax hidden in a pickup truck one trooper stopped for an improper turn signal on March 11, court records stated. The stop location was not cited.

Mark Porter, 42, and Makayla Perida, 18, both of Eureka, Calif., remained in Tazewell County’s jail Monday on one charge each of possessing more than 5,000 grams of marijuana with intent to deliver, punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

After they were stopped and a police K-9 unit was alerted to cannabis presence, officers found two vacuum-sealed packages containing the drug in the truck’s bed, court records stated.

Perida told police the two were being paid to transport it from California to Indiana. Porter said he was paid $10,000 for his most recent, so-called drug mule delivery, court records stated.

Cannabis wax is the product of a process in which butane, or lighter fluid, is used to extract and harden THC, marijuana’s active ingredient, from cannabis leaves. It can induce hallucinations and, if made outside of professional overview, can still contain butane, rendering it dangerous both to manufacture and ingest, according to justthinktwice.gov, a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration site; and Wikileaf.com, an online information source for the legal marijuana industry.

Porter remains held on $200,000 bond and Perida on $75,000 bond pending their arraignments on April 4.