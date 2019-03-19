More than $6,000 in electronic items were reported missing from a Central Peoria apartment, according to police.

The apparent burglary took place sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday at Carriage Hill Apartments, 3400 N. Knoxville Ave.

A police report stated the victim had left her apartment and returned to find its sliding glass patio door open and the front door ajar.

Missing were an Apple MacBook computer valued at $2,600; a Vizio 70-inch flat-screen television valued at $900; another Vizio TV, a 65-foot flat screen worth $700; an iPad worth $460; and PS3, PS4 and Xbox game systems valued at $100, $750 and $600, respectively.

The victim said she spoke with neighbors to find out if they saw or heard anything. They hadn't, the report stated.

There were no signs of forced entry. The victim told police she might have left her patio door unsecured.