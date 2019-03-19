PEORIA — Dropping by an ex-girlfriend's house, a man drew a sword at the sight of the woman's male "friend," police said.

About 11:30 p.m. Thursday, the Peoria County Sheriff's Office was called to the 3100 block of West Humboldt Street on a report of "a female having trouble with her ex-boyfriend," according to a sheriff's report. By the time deputies arrived, the ex-boyfriend had departed.

The female resident told deputies that the ex-boyfriend stopped by and "wanted to talk," the report stated. She asked him to leave, but he initially declined. At that, a male friend came out of the house and asked the ex-boyfriend to leave, the report said.

The friend told police that the ex-boyfriend got a "small sword" from his car and "was provoking him," the report stated. But the ex-boyfriend left after the call to police.

Deputies searched the area but could not locate the ex-boyfriend.