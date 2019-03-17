LACON — Voters in the four school districts that serve most of Marshall County will settle contested races for Board of Education seats in the April 2 election. All of those terms will be four years.

In Midland, which covers about half the county, five candidates are competing for four open seats, while both Fieldcrest and Henry-Senachwine have four people running for three seats. In Lowpoint-Washburn, there are three open seats and three candidates, but geographic restrictions will allow only two of them to be elected.

Midland: Four current members are joined by newcomer Darrel Meffert of Sparland in a contest for four seats. The incumbents are Stephanie Poignant of Lacon, Laura Ekern of Varna (who was initially appointed), Marilyn A. Stickel of Lacon, and Ryan Weber of Lacon.

Separately, appointed member Cheryle A. Wood of rural Sparland will be elected to an unexpired two-year term without opposition.

Fieldcrest: Scott Hillenburg of Minonk is the sole incumbent in a field of four candidates for three seats in this sprawling Minonk-based district. The newcomers are Heather McKay and Jordan Meyer of Minonk, along with Joseph Stasell of Toluca.

The Fieldcrest race also will appear on some ballots in LaSalle, Livingston, and Woodford Counties.

Henry-Senachwine: Three challengers are squaring off with incumbent Lori Deweerth of Henry. They are Melissa Thompson and Derrik Gaspardo of Henry and James Downey of Putnam.

The race will also appear on some ballots in Bureau and Putnam Counties.

Lowpoint-Washburn: Like some other districts, Lowpoint-Washburn imposes geographic restrictions on board membership. Because all three candidates on the ballot are from the same congressional township, only two can be elected at this time.

The three contenders are newcomer Jason DeWalt and incumbents Ryan Damerell and Jim Knecht. The race will also appear on some ballots in Woodford County.

In the few other contested races on the Marshall County ballot:

Hopewell: Appointed Village Trustee Mike Hill, an independent, is competing with Republican challengers Teresa D. Youngren and Stewart Inman for two unexpired two-year terms on the Village Board.

Hopewell voters also will decide whether to change the way that village officials are chosen, which currently begins with nomination in party caucuses. A referendum asks whether that process should be changed to non-partisan primary and general elections.

Washburn: One incumbent and five newcomers are vying for three open seats on the Board of Trustees in this county-line village, where candidates represent the Citizen’s and Law

Enforcement parties.

The lone incumbent is Kevin Burdette, who is joined on the Law Enforcement slate by Vernice Junker and Gene Weiss. The Citizen’s nominees are Scott Forney, Alvin Grebner, and Randy Knoblauch.

The race will also appear on some ballots in Woodford County.

