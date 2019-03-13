PEORIA — Pre-Game Pub and Grill won't blow you away with atmosphere, but the food will bring you back.

The place (half of a Metro Centre outbuilding) is like McDonald's with TVs and beer — not necessarily a bad thing. But the layout seems vague, someplace between a family restaurant and a man cave.

Still, it's worth noting that the eatery is spic and span. The only thing more gleaming than the surroundings are the teeth on the employees, who are perpetually smiley. They seem to be genuinely happy to be there, which is a nice bonus. And they're pretty quick: On a recent visit, there was a little bit of a lag in taking my order, but otherwise the staff is nimbly attentive.

The menu is focused: appetizers, sandwiches, burgers and hot dogs, plus a handful of salads and desserts. Most are tried-and-true options, with a few twists.

To the latter, my wife and I examined three tater tot app choices, eventually deciding on the buffalo chicken tots ($6.99), a big heap of spuds slathered with buffalo chicken, jalapeno cheese, shredded cheese and ranch dressing. It's a mess — a delicious one, though, with a nice zing of heat. We also sampled the onion rings ($4.49), which were thick and sweet, though apparently poured from a bag and rather indistinct.

Of several slider possibilities, we tried the southern sliders ($5.99), three Hawaiian buns jammed thick with barbecue pulled pork and a cole slaw. Seriously, this is one of the best sandwiches in town, a sweet and tangy delight.

We also got a pizza burger, ($6.99), a third-pound Angus patty topped with mozzarella, pepperoni and marinara sauce. It's exactly what you expect, but bursting with flavor.

But there was one peculiarity about the sandwich orders. Each is supposed to come with chips, though you "make any burger a basket" for $1.50, which buys a choice of five sides: fries, slaw, baked beans, side salad or applesauce. We did that: The baked beans were very good, while the fries were OK. But we didn't get the chips that are promised with the sandwich. Do you have to pay $1.50 extra and sacrifice the chips to get one "basket" side? Granted, that's a minor quibble, but still.

We decided to split a dessert, and it turned out to be interesting. The S'more Please ($3.99) is explained on the menu: hazelnut chocolate spread, crumbled graham crackers and marshmallows on Texas Toast. As for the toast part, the creation looks drab, like a regulation PB&J or something. But, truly, it's a tasty treat. It works.

I don't know if we'll much hang out at Pre-Game. But it's a good place to take kids, and it's a great place for take-out.

