PEORIA — Police are looking for an apartment-complex manager who collected rent for an out-of-state landlord, but allegedly pocketed as much as $30,000.

A 52-year-old Florida man called Peoria police Tuesday regarding a 19-unit apartment complex he owns on North Hanssler Court, along with other rental properties. All of those sites are run by the same manager, according to a police report. The manager was supposed to collect rent and deposit it all into one bank account, the report stated.

In October, the owner noticed the bank account, which should have totaled $20,000 to $30,000, had a zero balance, the report stated. The owner phoned multiple renters, who said the manager had been asking for rent to be paid in cash or by check made out to the manager, the report stated.

By phone, the owner contacted the manager, who agreed to pay back the missing money, the report stated. However, as of this week, the manager had made no restitution, prompting the owner to call Peoria police, the report stated.

Detectives are looking for the manager to question him.