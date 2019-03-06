Pekin Community High School District 303’s second State of the District event will highlight programs available at PCHS through various presentations by students and staff members.

The event will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m., March 19 at Pekin Community High School, and will begin ith a catered dinner.

“We’re hoping we have a good turnout and that people find it of value,” said Danielle Owens, Pekin Community High School District 303 superintendent. “It’s a great chance for us to connect with the community. It’s also a great event for our students to showcase themselves and be put in a professional situation where they have to present. They eat with the public. There’s no assigned seating, so everybody kind of mingles around for dinner.”

Last year’s State of the District event consisted of speeches by District 303 officials and the debut of a promotional video. This year’s program calls for a series of break-out sessions: presentations on topics including the school’s child care program, volunteer opportunities, internships and Dragon’s Closet, a facility where students in need can get clothing, school supplies or food.

“Based on the feedback (from last year’s event), people really wanted to see and hear from students more,” said Owens. “That’s why we’re going to offer different break-out sessions.”

When District 303 held its first State of the District function, the intention was to host it every other year. However, feedback from last year’s attendees persuaded district officials to hold the event for a second consecutive year.

“We had people say, ‘I’d love to come to it again’ and ‘There are people I know who’d want to go.’ So, we’re going to do it again this year and then the thought is we’ll skip a year and do it every other year,” said Owens.

The State of the District event is by invitation only. However, Owens encouraged people who received invitations to notify the district if they know of area residents who would like to attend but did not receive invitations.

“When we created the guest list, I took the Chamber of Commerce membership list, the membership lists for the Rotary (Club) and Kiwanis (Club), Economic Development, and all of these different committees and organizations within the community,” Owens said. “In addition, we added a segment of alumni that are living in Pekin who may have students in the school system. We sent out about 700 invitations.”

For more information on the State of the District event, visit www.pekinhigh.net or call 309-347-4101.