Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, March 5.

Monday brought the sad news of the death of actor Luke Perry, best known for his role as Dylan McKay in the 1990s teen-drama television series "Beverly Hills, 90210." Perry had suffered a massive stroke last week.

Perry was 52, far too young to die. Nick in the Morning doesn't know what more shocking — that Perry was that old, or "90210" was on the air for 10 years.

In subsequent years, Perry diversified his acting portfolio beyond the brooding, angst-filled Dylan. He starred in motion pictures and performed on Broadway. His most recent role was in the hit TV series "Riverdale."

But back in his "90210" days, Perry shared the screen with the pride of Chillicothe, fellow actor Josh Taylor.

A native of Princeton, Taylor and his family settled in Chillicothe, where his father, George Taylor, was the head football coach at the high school. Then known as Tim Taylor, the future actor was a star quarterback for his dad.

After college at Dartmouth, the younger Taylor eventually arrived in California, where he tried his hand at acting. It turned out to be a winning hand.

Taylor stared in the NBC situation comedy "The Hogan Family" and might be best known as Roman Brady on the soap opera "Days of Our Lives." He still appears on the show.

But Taylor had a recurring role on "90210" as Jack McKay — the ne'er-do-well, in-and-out-of-jail father of Dylan McKay.

The elder McKay also was in and out of Dylan's life. According to this story, the McKays began to reconnect at the end of the show's third season.

But the father-and-child reunion was interrupted by another untimely death. Ostensibly, Jack McKay was killed by a car bomb planted by his old gangster pals, who wanted to make sure he didn't testify against them.

Dylan McKay took it hard. But he took it even harder when he found out his dad faked his death and was living under an alias in Arizona.

You can see the reaction by clicking below. Alas, Perry's passing is quite real.